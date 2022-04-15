 Skip to content

Gold Hunter update for 15 April 2022

Version 0.587 Alpha

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Info

If you receive FatalError on startup, delete the file "Settings.sav" in your savegame folder.

You can found it here, just type the line into your explorer

%userprofile%\AppData\Local\GoldHunter\Saved\SaveGames

Activated

■ Activated easter event

Functionality

■ Added function to change crosshair color in options
■ Added button to savegame list to load the savegame, you can double click too like before

■ Added function to transfer material from iventory item "bottle" to item "meltingcrucible01" without drop bottle
■ Added function to transfer material from iventory item "bottle" to item "meltingcrucible02" without drop bottle

Changed

■ Changed collision for item "goldbar01"
■ Changed text format for g-coins on tablet
■ Changed particle size for item "goldnugget01"
■ Changed body rotation speed for vehicle "excavator01"

Troubleshooting

■ Fixed error with attach items to vehicle
■ Fixed error with check startup physic for item after loading the savegame
■ Fixed error with check startup physic for vehicles after loading the savegame
■ Fixed error with using reset function, if player inside a vehicle
■ Fixed error with unload material from vehicle "minidumptruck01" to claim
■ Fixed error with smelt item "goldnugget01" or item "goldbar01" inside item "smeltingfurnace01"
■ Fixed error with smelt item "goldnugget01" or item "goldbar01" inside item "smeltingfurnace02"
■ Fixed error with count percentages for item "smeltingfurnace01"
■ Fixed error with count percentages for item "smeltingfurnace02"
■ Fixed error with transfer gold from origin to target if work with items "highbanker01,washingplantportable01,washingplantportable02 and goldtable01"

■ Fixed error with release item "goldbar01" inside item "mold01" if still cooling and save and load the savegame again

Disabled

■ Disabled animation for item "goldtable01" because made problems with location

