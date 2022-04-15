Atlas Hot Fix v1.2

Hey all! It’s been incredible hearing from all the players who have explored The Atlas theater! We’re thrilled to roll out a new update to further improve the Atlas experience with some refined interaction physics and other minor patches. We’re always striving to make the Atlas Theater the most polished it can be - best of luck and happy puzzling!

Improved readability of Safe Dials

Small graphical improvements throughout

Made certain areas unable to be teleported to

Fixed minor bug with final level

Various collision updates to provide for smoother and more enjoyable VR experience

Fixed issues causing tutorial to get stuck

Made parts of Kinetoscope work smoother

Fixed rare save bug regarding film

In coming the days we will roll out a Steam Achievements update to give players even more reason to explore every inch of the prolific Atlas Theater.