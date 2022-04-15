Atlas Hot Fix v1.2

Hey all! It’s been incredible hearing from all the players who have explored The Atlas theater! We’re thrilled to roll out a new update to further improve the Atlas experience with some refined interaction physics and other minor patches. We’re always striving to make the Atlas Theater the most polished it can be - best of luck and happy puzzling!
- Improved readability of Safe Dials
- Small graphical improvements throughout
- Made certain areas unable to be teleported to
- Fixed minor bug with final level
- Various collision updates to provide for smoother and more enjoyable VR experience
- Fixed issues causing tutorial to get stuck
- Made parts of Kinetoscope work smoother
- Fixed rare save bug regarding film
In coming the days we will roll out a Steam Achievements update to give players even more reason to explore every inch of the prolific Atlas Theater.
Changed files in this update