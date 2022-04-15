 Skip to content

PumPum update for 15 April 2022

Major update!

Hi there!

It's been a while since the last update, but now I'm very excited to let you know that the second DLC is released! This time it has 4 new lovely girls: Victoria, Angelina, Naomi, Misumi.
Please check it on https://store.steampowered.com/app/1920110

To selebrate that I've put a 20% release discount on this bundle as well as a 25% discount on the base game for the new players!

Plus, the newly released PumPum BUNDLE is giving another 20% off the whole bunch of stuff, too.

All these discounts are cumulative!

I really hope you will like the new girls! Please share your thoughts!

Best wishes,

Changed files in this update

