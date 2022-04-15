2.1.0 Patch

This patch is focused on fixing as many photo issues as possible that occurred after version 2.0.
- Completely overhauled the photo loading process
During our testing, this overhaul manage to load up the broken save file that has been sent to our bugs@somethingwemade.se email.
It was a lot of work and we hope it fixes all photo-related issues.
Do note that if some of your photos have been deleted due to earlier issues, there's nothing we can do.
- Photodetection errors (Hopefully this solves the issues with photographing the forest ants!)
- "You Found Us" achievement does not trigger
Hugs & love,
TOEM Development Team
Changed files in this update