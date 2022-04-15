 Skip to content

TOEM update for 15 April 2022

2.1.0 Patch

2.1.0 Patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch is focused on fixing as many photo issues as possible that occurred after version 2.0.

  • Completely overhauled the photo loading process

During our testing, this overhaul manage to load up the broken save file that has been sent to our bugs@somethingwemade.se email.

It was a lot of work and we hope it fixes all photo-related issues.
Do note that if some of your photos have been deleted due to earlier issues, there's nothing we can do.

  • Photodetection errors (Hopefully this solves the issues with photographing the forest ants!)
  • "You Found Us" achievement does not trigger

Hugs & love,
TOEM Development Team

