Patch Notes - April 2022 - 0.30.0

Major Features
--- Added an option to reduce fullscreen quality for low settings
--- Dedicated Graphic Card picking: It was possible that for some users for their dedicated graphic card to not get picked to run the game in previous versions. Now the game should prioritize using the computer didicated graphic card
Small Features
--- Performances improvements on effects on enemies
--- Performances improvements on World 2 level design elements
---* Performances improvements on Falling Leaves
Interface
---* Hidden mouse cursor when playing with a controller
