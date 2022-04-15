 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Astral Ascent update for 15 April 2022

Patch Notes - April 2022 - 0.30.0

Share · View all patches · Build 8566249 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes inspired by our community!

Major Features

--- Added an option to reduce fullscreen quality for low settings
--- Dedicated Graphic Card picking: It was possible that for some users for their dedicated graphic card to not get picked to run the game in previous versions. Now the game should prioritize using the computer didicated graphic card

Small Features

--- Performances improvements on effects on enemies
--- Performances improvements on World 2 level design elements
---* Performances improvements on Falling Leaves

Interface

---* Hidden mouse cursor when playing with a controller

  • The Hibernian Workshop Team

Changed files in this update

win64 Depot 1280931
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.