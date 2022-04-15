Bugfixes and UI improvements

Various bugs have cropped up, and all known ones have been fixed. Alongside this a few UI features which had been requested have been added.
I'm currently not sure about including the profile/menace minimums, they were tried ages back but I removed them because I thought it cluttered the already very busy UI too much. Maybe it's fine, though, and the benefit outweighs the cost.
In detail:
Gameplay:
-Human armies (of all nations including Ophanim and Dark Empire) now ignore refugees
UI:
-Added gold to location overview (treasury)
-Added XP to challenge overview
-Fixed mini challenge button placement to avoid unclickable regions of buttons appearing
-Hero finder no longer highlights your agents' home locations
Bugfixes:
-Ghasts no longer try to continue to enshadow locations if the settlement is destroyed
-Fix issue with failure to build tiny maps (8x8)
-Additional fixes to name gen
-Fixed issue with multiple 'descend' actions being available to agents with the call of the abyss
-Fixed one mechanism by which a dead society could create a human outpost
-Prevented heroes from bodyguarding heroes who are bodyguarding, to prevent chains of bodyguards or heroes guarding each other
-Fixed multiple duplicate socities from existing and appearing in international view
-Fixed abdication action not reducing political instability by enough
-Warlords can now spawn in any fortress, as the tooltip says, rather than the orc's capital fortress
Changed files in this update