Bugfixes and UI improvements

Various bugs have cropped up, and all known ones have been fixed. Alongside this a few UI features which had been requested have been added.

I'm currently not sure about including the profile/menace minimums, they were tried ages back but I removed them because I thought it cluttered the already very busy UI too much. Maybe it's fine, though, and the benefit outweighs the cost.

In detail:

Gameplay:

-Human armies (of all nations including Ophanim and Dark Empire) now ignore refugees

UI:

-Added gold to location overview (treasury)

-Added XP to challenge overview

-Fixed mini challenge button placement to avoid unclickable regions of buttons appearing

-Hero finder no longer highlights your agents' home locations

Bugfixes:

-Ghasts no longer try to continue to enshadow locations if the settlement is destroyed

-Fix issue with failure to build tiny maps (8x8)

-Additional fixes to name gen

-Fixed issue with multiple 'descend' actions being available to agents with the call of the abyss

-Fixed one mechanism by which a dead society could create a human outpost

-Prevented heroes from bodyguarding heroes who are bodyguarding, to prevent chains of bodyguards or heroes guarding each other

-Fixed multiple duplicate socities from existing and appearing in international view

-Fixed abdication action not reducing political instability by enough

-Warlords can now spawn in any fortress, as the tooltip says, rather than the orc's capital fortress