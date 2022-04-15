Building queue (often requested) has been added to the game!

Building queue + team reinforcements

Many people have requested the building queue to be added. Its now finally in the game. I am also looking to scale up the production team since I've been working on this project by myself for about 3.5 years now and its definitely time for fresh blood. MrBonecrash and Mackie will be helping me out with programming now so I'm finally no longer completely alone! Whoo!

Here is the list of stuff that has been added these last weeks: