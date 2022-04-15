Alpha Version 0.4.8a Mini Update Released

Patch 0.4.8 is here! This update provides a plethora of bug fixes and quality of life improvements. Major updates are typically released every month, however, in light of the quantity of improvements available, this intermediate update is being released earlier than normal.

In addition to fixes, you will now have access to new distressed survivor events, where you can follow distant shouts of survivors in trouble to help them out. Additionally, new hunting and retrieval quests are available from friendly NPCs.

Try out the new quality of life camera improvements while aiming weapons in third-person. These adjustments are designed to make close up enemies much less awkward to engage when using long-range weapons.

Developer Comment:

It would be advisable to start a fresh game as some mechanics, craftables and items may be bugged or not be available if using out of date game save files.

Added

• Added new Distressed Survivors - listen out for shouts for help from survivors across the land and rescue them if you can.

• Added claimable unit at the Tree Felling Strip.

• Added storage, bed and bench to claimable building at Tree Felling location

• Add brass pots and cat statues as placeables

• Added decorative lights around centre of Backwater Beacon Safe Zone

• New Infected Antiviral can be crafted at chemistry bench or purchased from a medical trader.

• Methz (methylated spirit) can now be crafted at the Chemistry Bench.

• Added new JB’s "Whiskey" item.

• Added new Infected Antivirals item.

• Added new Antibiotics items.

• Added landscape marker for Crossbridge Farm.

• Added NPC quest cooldown system. This allows repeatable quests to have a timed cooldown before being available to the player again

• Added NPC personal quests for Liam Orling. Currently will give you repeatable quests.

• Leilani Wicks now offers quests to help increase reputation.

• Added map markers for scavenger hunt quests. Shows icons for all possible loot locations. A red cross will mark a location once visited.

• Enemies and animals now have their kill statistics tracked in the player's inventory.

• Added Camping Stove item. Stove only requires a propane canister and one bottle will last 5x a standard campfire or hobo stove.

• Cooking stoves added to locker and toolbox loot tables.

• Cooking stoves can now be purchased and sold by traders

• Anti-Infected spotlights can now be crafted at a workbench.

• Added dialogue which explains why the player is unable to open a container if they are seen trying to steal.

• George Paisley now offers hunting quests for money and reputation

• Backers can now claim packs on the website that they are eligible for.

• NPCs will now prioritise hostile targets in their close vicinity.

• NPCs will no longer attempt to attack while getting up after being knocked down.

• Cantaloupes will no longer stack.

• Streetlights now turn off at 6.30am and come on at 7.30pm

• Starting time for new games is 7.30am.

• Decoupled character's on fire effects from body temperature. Being on fire is no longer the result of being set to instantly hyperthermic.

• Updated layout of eatery in Backwater Beacon Safe Zone

• Updated Jess’ animations and position in Backwater Beacon Safe Zone

• Find cover barks (e.g. “Go go go”) now have limitation cooldowns

• NPCs will now only focus on close proximity targets if they have line of sight to the enemy (so NPCs do not auto target through walls)

• Regular NPCs will no longer spawn in the vicinity of player built structures.

• Melee weapons will now lose their condition on impact.

• P90 and UMP can now use optical attachments.

• Destroy item button is no longer available in the item details panel.

• Quest vehicles and GoKarts can no longer be owned by the player so are unable to be sold, repaired or refilled via NPC dialogue.

• Improved third person camera positions while aiming weapons.

• Weapons and backpacks on character's back now fade out when the camera is too close. Useful for keeping new third-person camera positions clear.

• Wash Stations can now have upgrades removed and can be put back in the inventory.

• Sleep menu keyboard inputs now run when keys are pressed, instead of released, which makes interacting with the menu a smoother experience.

Fixes

• Fixed issues with dialogue where the game would not remember if the player had met the NPC before after loading a saved game.

• Fixed NPC reputation statistics not saving.

• Fixed NPCs being able to shoot while also reloading.

• Fixed circumstances allowing NPCs to try and climb on each other.

• Fixed human NPCs often not identifying Infected as threats.

• Fixed issues where landscape would clip into house basements.

• Fixed icons in workbenches and containers disappearing after respawning.

• Fixed issue with Infected climbing up walls in abandoned beach hut.

• Fixed issues causing body parts/equipment to disappear erroneously (i.e. changing perspective while swinging an axe causes the axe to disappear in third-person).

• Fixed camera movement from melee attacks while attacking while swimming.

• Fixed being able to punch while in dialog, using a noticeboard, lockpicking and showering.

• Fixed FootBrawler outfit for Sophia Riggs using incorrect mesh

• Fixed NPCs getting stuck on a previous combat target when reentering combat.

• Fixed fishing rod not animating

• Tentative fix for NPCs climbing through player built walls.

• Fixed doors disappearing after loading a saved game if loading after having closed the game.

• Fixed some dynamic NPCs spawns not spawning NPCs after saving and loading (e.g. Infected spawning at Sen's house)

• Fixed player’s character being fireproof.

• Fixed barrier in Hanouten missing collision

• Fixed cantaloupes having infinite uses

• Fixed doors on claimable building at Tree Felling location

• Fixed character being stuck in First-person during Third-person dialogue

• Fixed The Rogue and FootBrawler outfit clipping with camera in FP while crouched.

• Fixed horses being purchasable multiple times.

• Fixed trader wallets getting reset after reloading.

• Fixed issues preventing NPCs dynamically spawning at supply drops.

• Fixed exiting a vehicle while handbraking causing the sound and physics to get stuck on.

• Fixed vehicle SFX still running after exiting the vehicle.

• Fixed issue where character's body in FP could sometimes cause clipping issues with the camera when opening the inventory.

• Fixed wash station item descriptions

• Fixed machete not being repairable.

• Fixed wash station / campfire / campfire upgrades inspect button opening a map.

• Fixed axe being repaired for free.

• Fixed trader's wallets resetting incorrectly.

• Fixed stealth takedowns being available even when NPCs are in combat.

• Fixed takedown icon getting stuck on screen after death

• Fixed NPCs not breaking police tape.

• Fixed UI disappearing after viewing horses in stables.

• Fixed NPCs getting stuck in statue poses if playing a dying animation and de-spawning at the same time.

• Fixed issues where dead NPC collisions could block interactions.

• Fixed quest vehicles and GoKarts saving.

• Fixed NPC Quest Cool Down system not recording NPC quests correctly.

• Fixed DLC recipes causing sawing SFX when launching the game.

• Fixed issue where god-mode does not unset correctly after rejoining the game.

• Fixed camera motion issues when rapidly moving between characters on the character selection screen.

• Fixed trace for interactable objects over the left shoulder often not working after picking up a weapon.

• Fixed sleeping multiple times causing multiple drop helicopters arriving at the same location.

• Fixed position of meat and utensils on the camping stove grill

• Fixed VFX on infected nests not disappearing after nest is burned out

• Fixed being able to shoot while the ammo selection menu is open.

• Fixed asking the stable merchant if he has any work or if he can help your horse locking the character in a dialog screen

• Fixed issues where the sleep menu could lose input focus, meaning that key-inputs did not affect the menu.

Optimisations

• Fixed navigation dynamically building in places where it was not necessary.

• Improved optimisation for lights in the Backwater Beacon Safe Zone

• Optimised various mesh assets in the Backwater Beacon Safe Zone

• Improved CPU cost of sleep UI menu.