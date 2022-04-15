Developer Update - April 15

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

As a important member of our community, you'll get a chance to get your hands on the Kepler milestone before the broader public. This milestone is particularly special because of the significant improvements we've made to really amp up the moment to moment gameplay experience - with critical feedback coming in from our Test Pilots!

Check out a few of the major features we've added outlined below!

Sneak Peak - Part 3: Future Features

Avatar Homogenization & Active Abilities System

Throughout our milestones you have seen us test playable cosmetic progression unlocks and unique classes for Avatars. In Kepler, we are turning design upside down as we begin to implement a robust abilities system that introduces buffet-style ability outfitting.

You’ll now notice in-game that all Avatars are equal in scale, movement velocity, and weapons, as we level the playing field and set the stage for abilities entering the game. In the Kepler pre-alpha milestone update, our first round of active abilities will be introduced to Project Genesis, and combined with the homogenization of Avatars, will allow every ability to be accessed according to your preference regardless of the Avatar you choose in-game.

Our previous deployables: Turret Drone, Shield Barrier, and Heal Repair have been moved to an active abilities function and can now be added to your loadout, operating as a cooldown ability.

Two brand-new abilities are being added to the active abilities system in Kepler, and they are poised to revolutionize tactical gameplay in Project Genesis!

Avatar weapon ammo now features a limited ammo count, making shots on target more critical than ever. But don't worry! With the Ammo Crate being added as an active ability you can add to your loadout, you'll be able to replenish ammo for both you and your allies should you run low mid-fight.

Thought you had the gameplay figured out? Think again. With the Tactical Insert active ability at your disposal, you'll be able to deploy a beacon within the interior environments that you can utilize to respawn to that exact location after you die, inserting you right back into the fight!

Secret Lore & New Biome Environments

For those of you in our community or Test Pilot Program, you've had a chance in the Jupiter pre-alpha milestone update to explore a brand-new progression system that provides access to hidden biome environments, rewarding you for your grind in-game. In the Kepler pre-alpha milestone update, we are upping the ante and expanding our existing biomes to provide not only more content for you to enjoy, but adding additional environments for you to journey through as you put the hours in to unlock!

Expand your horizons - your next great discovery awaits!

Join the Project Genesis Affiliate Partner Program!

Do you have a passion for content creation, competitive gaming, community leadership, or breaking games? Are you interested in getting more involved in the Project Genesis community?

If so, we’d love to have you join our Affiliate Partner Program where you can participate in engaging opportunities to hone your creative skills, voice expertise and feedback, and develop your leadership skills within the community!

See the latest and greatest before everyone else, be recognized with badges & more both in-game and in our community Discord, and earn exclusive perks in the process!

Learn more HERE.

With big changes coming to Project Genesis in the Kepler milestone, now is perfect time gear up before the update goes live - grab your copy of Project Genesis today!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/700240/Project_Genesis/