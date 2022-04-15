V0.40.0.3 on nightly

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Features:

New 45 building pieces including:

-Clay roof tiles with dark wood frames

-Stone Medium tower parts (2 meter radius)

-Stone Castellations

-Stone Ramps and Stairs

Changes:

Rewrote how the XML are read, this will ensure future save modding compatibility, but it is also incompatible with previous saves.

Made so new crop tiles will have their starting water level equal to their target water level (river tiles will start at 30 instead of starting at 20 and moving towards 30)

Bugfixes:

Fixed a rare null pointer with the hoe

Fixed offset pieces not replacing

Fixed offset pieces ignoring ground collision

Fixed an issue with the connection preview when there were too many connection points

Fixed a zfight issue caused by placing the building grid on a perfectly flat ground

Nerfed the bounce when NPCs face to talk to you

Fixed small UI errors in the building screen

Known Issues:

Save Is not compatible with previous versions