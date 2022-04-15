Patch Notes 1.0.19

Patch notes for version 1.0.19

Note that this patch will be released for MacOS this weekend.

This update contains some significant PvP improvements and lots of QoL updates, besides the usual bug fixes.

One of the bigger changes is that when your match rules use the “set to level 50” rule, all Coromon in online battles will have the maximum number of Potential points possible. Whether you have a level 1 Standard Toruga, or a level 99 Perfect Swurmy, in online battles they will have the same amount of Potential Points. You can distribute these points in the online menu. If you don’t manually distribute them, the remaining points will be distributed randomly.

This will make the competitive scene more accessible for new players, since you no longer have to grind for the perfect team. Of course using your Perfect Coromon in battles will still be the ultimate showoff!

To make PvP even more accessible, players can now use a Loan Squad in the online menu. This Loan Squad consists of a set of randomly generated Coromon and held items, which you can regenerate whenever you want, to try out new things! We’ll be tweaking and improving this feature in later updates.

Another big change is that Skill Flashes now have infinite uses. If you already used one before the update, you will find it again in your inventory.

Glitches/Crashes

If you experience graphical issues or crashes, here are three solutions that seemed to help for a number of players.

Verify Steam Files

https://help.steampowered.com/en/faqs/view/0C48-FCBD-DA71-93EB

Run as administrator

Run coromon.exe as administrator by navigating to Steam's install folder and right-click on the coromon.exe file, then select “Run as administrator”. By default the installation folder is C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Coromon

Disable Discord overlay

You can disable the overlay by booting up Coromon, navigate to the settings in Discord and then click on Activity Indicator. There you can disable the overlay just for Coromon.

Fixed issues

Fixed people being unable to edit their squads in the online menu

When your Coromon is scaled up to 50 in an online battle, any empty skill slots are filled with the next skills the Coromon would unlock

The Forfeit button in online matches now has an extra conformation step

Thunder Salvo attack now functions as it should

Crumble attack now functions as it should

Kitty Claws attack now functions as it should

Cat Scratch attack now functions as it should

Peck attack now only steals Fruit

Whoosh attack now has a power range from 40 to 130, up from 1 to 130

Bolt Bomb no longer drains more than 60SP

Afterburner Trait now functions as it should

Impatient Trait now functions as it should

Motivated Trait now functions as it should

Soul Eater Trait now functions as it should

Caffeinated and Fearless trait no longer cause Invalid battle states in online matches

Stampede attack now functions as it should

Premonition now still finds a target even after the attacker or target is switched out

Iceberg Sweep, one of Vørst’s attacks, is buffed

Trapped status is removed once the trapper leaves the battlefield

Berserk attack now changes target if a new opponent is send out

Phantom Spike no longer triggers Cado Fruit multiple times

Cado Fruit now only works when the holder is at full HP

Tama Fruit now only triggers on damaging moves

Players can no longer get stuck in the barracks

All Gems in Hayville are now reachable

Fixed a glitch which could happen when feeding Purrgy Nibbles

Revised Mescher Realm maps to remove some dead ends, effectively shortening some of the maps.

Kerrin no longer steals an additional Spinner from you