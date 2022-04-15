Update 7.0.1.0

Hello everyone from a new update of Winter and People!

As you know, Winter and People blends tower defense and city building mechanics. However, we did not think that the tower defense part was enough, so we added some changes and innovations.

Now, when you kill your enemies, you can loot their last coins in their pockets. In this way, killing your enemies earns you money and finances you to build new towers.

We know your enemies look tiny on your screen. So it was difficult to tell if they were damaged or not. Now your can see their soul burning. This increases the hit feeling of your turrets. Although not as much as DL2...

You know the sniper turrets. The tower type with the farthest range. That's why they shoot slower. But their damage was the same as the rifle turrets. They now deal 2x more damage. Now using them is really impressive!

You know you have to complete your missions. When you completed all your quests, it was impossible to understand if you didn't open the quest window. Now when all your quests are finished, you can hear a congratulatory voice even if you don't open the quest window. In this way, you do not need to constantly check.

Do you remember the bullets and arrows? One emerges from the rifleman's tower and the other from the sniper's tower. But it was almost impossible to spot them. Now they leave a smoke behind which makes them really cool!