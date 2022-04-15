The "Left Hand" Update

Salutations, you peat-patting turf-tapping grass gurus!

Today marks the first content update for Touch Some Grass! This release answers some community requests, while also delivering an updated grass-grabbing experience, with new particle effects, graphical optimizations, and a brand new skin!

To mark the occasion, we also have a brand new trailer on the store page! Thanks for playing, and see you all on the Leaderboards!

And as always, happy grass-touching, my friends!

"LEFTY" MODE

This update celebrates all you left-handed legends that had to suffer a week's worth of weed-whacking with a right-handed skin! Pressing the "Change Hand / Skin" button ("S" or the Middle Mouse Button) will now cycle through left- and right-handed versions of the available skins.

PARTICLE EFFECTS

"Enjoy the glory of allergy season, without the pain of coughin' and sneezin'!" Our new particle effect system is in full swing, with gentle plumes of dust slowly sweeping across the landscape, to blades of grass riding effortlessly on the breeze. It's so immersive, you might become disappointed with reality.

GRAPHICAL OPTIMIZATIONS

I tweaked some settings to hopefully reduce overall graphical load. I also changed up the descriptors for the four available Quality Settings. Now, your laptop shouldn't turn into a panini press when you fire up the game!

SKIN SETTINGS

The game will now "remember" the last skin you selected when playing. This way, you don't need to toggle back to your preferred skin every time you start the game up. "Quality of life features? In my game? It's more likely than you think."

NEW "WEAPON" SKINS

A wise man once said, "Skins equals wins." With that in mind, Touch Some Grass is proud to introduce the Gardening Glove - a brand new skin for those of you who might be a little anxious about touching grass with your bare hand. Don that glove and grab that grass!