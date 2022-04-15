[Beta Branch] Hotfix 1.3.46 - For users with Photon Error in multiplayer

Hey there folks!

Before we start, a VERY IMPORTANT message: Do NOT download the Beta Branch if you can launch multiplayer sessions without issues. Players on the Beta Branch can only play with other players on the Beta Branch - and not any other player - so we're rolling this out specifically for users who can't play in Multiplayer due to their region setting, which gets them "Sorry, photon cloud is currently not available". Also, this beta branch is PC only (not Mac)

If you're having issues running on the beta branch, please revert to the main branch. The update will be released on default once fully tested next week, so don't worry about it! Also, reminder for those who are having issues in general: Make sure you remove your outdated mods and do not use previously modded characters and/or saves!

How to go to Beta branch:

Right click Solasta in your Steam Library

Click Properties

Go to BETAS tab

Select betabranch in the list

Click OK

The update should download now

To go back to the main branch, just do the same and select "None" in the list.

Changelog:

Important changes / fixes

Multiplayer: You can now select a different region when hosting a multiplayer lobby (instead of the game selecting the nearest server for you)

Dungeon Maker: Removed the "Lost Valley" restriction on a couple of assets that were already available before the launch of the DLC, which made some existing custom dungeons impossible to edit without buying Lost Valley.

Other changes / fixes