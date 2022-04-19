Movement Hotfix

Hotfix patch to address some of the issues with movement in the game.

Strafing on HTC Vive is changed so the strafe button just needs to be held instead of having to be pressed repeatedly to be able to move

Default thumbstick deadzone value in the settings menu is set to 0.25. This results in a more consistent teleporting response

Few other smaller fixes

Attention!

If you already played Painting VR before this patch and you had some issues with the teleporting not always registering, you will have to tweak the thumbstick deadzone in the settings yourself! Here is how to do it:

Open the main menu

Switch to the Settings tab (4th tab with the cogwheel icon)

Scroll all the way down

Set the "Thumbstick Deadzone" value to something like 0.25

Done! Happy teleporting!

Here is an image of the menu you have to be looking for:

