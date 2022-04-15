DD#65 Nobody Expects...

Hi everyone, welcome to another week's developer's diary.

Although the main story is getting closer to a certain location in Queensmouth, there are still some unsolved puzzles about this town. Among them, is the question about why this town is called Queensmouth? Well, I'm not going to provide answers directly in this diary. But, a part of the answer from one perspective of view is already in the game during this week's updates.

However, just a reminder.

A wise man once said, "There are no facts, only interpretations."

When trying to discover the root of a mysterious town, it's necessary to dig into history.

A few hundred years ago, the Italian explorer Christopher Columbus funded by Queen Isabella I of Castile discovered the new world. (Of course, that's from the perspective of view of the old world, ignoring natives who were already there.) The era of colonization followed soon after. Meanwhile, in the old world, the same Queen Isabella I established the Spanish Inquisition in 1478.

It's only natural for many people who try to escape the cruel inquisition of Spain or other types of religious persecutions from other nations to flee to the New World. For example, the earliest colonies of New England were founded between 1620 and 1638 by separatists and Puritans seeking to establish religious communities in which they could worship freely. Both sects had been persecuted in England.

If we end our historical journey just here, it could be a nice fairy tale where people live happily ever after. However, in the real world, such stories are rare. The Witch-Hunting began to occur in North America while Hopkins was hunting witches in England. In 1645, forty-six years before the notorious Salem witch trials, Springfield, Massachusetts experienced America's first accusations of witchcraft when husband and wife accused each other of witchcraft. Meanwhile, the Spanish Inquisition also followed the colonization, spreading into all Spanish possessions in North, Central, and South America.

That's the historical background of the era when Queensmouth was established. Following the recent discovery of a secret tunnel beneath the church, more secrets are going to be revealed. However, history is also just past events that people decide to agree upon. History also requires people to write them down, to be known to others. As a result, the majority of history experienced by normal people has been lost just as people can hardly learn the biography of other common folks who lived hundred years ago. What makes things even worse is we are facing certain antagonists that hold the power to wipe out the memory. Thus, the investigation itself becomes a puzzle. Will you be able to find out the truth from fragments of what remains is yet to be found?

Maybe it will be something you didn't expect. :)



Also, it has no connection to this Twitter. :P

https://twitter.com/NeolithicOffic1/status/1514665844399243264

But, hey, please don't use or even spread the leaked version of Victoria 3.

It's totally not cool. If you do that, you may not expect to be targeted by an inquisition led by me. :)

(OK, I'm just kidding. I'm still locked down in Shanghai, and can hardly provide much help to my Paradox friends.)

As we are talking about history, do you know it's the Templars that invented one of the earliest private

banking systems? Our content may still not be ready to cover a large part of them so far. We now have our own item banks this week. All your containers in your pocket dimension can now help you to sort out your possessions so that you no longer need to carry everything with you.

Other updates of this week include new items, new skills, new 3D printing blueprints, bug fixes, and improvements to Steam Workshop synchronization.

That's for this week. Although the lockdown in Shanghai is not likely going to end soon, our updates will not be interrupted by such small drawbacks.

Today's changelog:

#########Content##############

New playable male character variation: Inquisitor.