Kitchen Island VR update for 15 April 2022

A big Egg Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 8565389 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The time is finally here to get back into Kitchen Island VR and enjoy the major improvements we bring with this version. We had the chance to work with a QA Team and were able to fix a truckload of Bugs!

Furthermore we will bring all these new Features and Improvements to VR Cooking:

NEW Easter Egg Hunt Event! Collect as many eggs in the Game and deliver them to the Drones in this special Event until 30th of April
NEW Localization System Audio and Text (English, German and Chinese)
NEW Many visual improvements like Grabbing Outline of Objects

FIX Major Bug Fixes in the Area of Single- and Multiplayer Experience (Yes we finally could fix the "Not Grab anymore" Bug)
FIX Performance Issues

We hope that you are as happy as we are with this new version and as always, please contact us if you have suggestions, comments or whatever :-)
The Kitchen Island VR Team wishes you a Happy Easter!

