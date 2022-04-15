New Build!

Click Here for the new update video!

Changes in the Experimental Hall

Welcome back to another Iragon changelog. This week we’ve switched the Merchant Woman with Erika in the Interactive sex scene in the Experimental Hall. The thick girl now has destructible clothing in the Experimental Hall.

Monster Girl Skirt Physics

In the Monster Girl Gallery, we have implemented skirt physics for the BDSM female enemy. And after you exit the gallery, you will see a new loading screen - the lesbian girls from the ecchi room.

Guild Hall Scene Improvements

As for the planning scene that’s in the Guild Hall, we’ve added the missing face animations for Darick and finished the scene in VR. The scene starts after you meet with all of the girls and visit the second floor. Said Guild Hall can be found through a portal in the Experimental Hall.

Spider Boss Changes

Finally, we’ve made improvements to the Spider Boss encounter. We’ve given her the ability to heal herself and increased the size of her health bar.

What's your favorite game art style?

Games come in many different aesthetics and art styles. Clearly we're fans of the anime look and since you're here, you probably like that look as well. But what is your favorite video game art style? Feel free to give us some examples as well. We'd love to read about it.