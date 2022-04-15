Fault - Hotfix: 04/15/2022

We are pushing a hotfix to address the following issues:

River SFX volume adjustment.

Countess SFX volume adjustment.

Purity Of The Ancients now gives correct movespeed.

Adjusted Twinblast's dash to now move diagonally.

Also, due to the feedback on our new matchmaking system, we have added a 'Preferred Matchmaking Server' setting. This setting will tell the game you are willing to accept higher ping in order to play with other regions quicker, should your own region be less populated. Think of it as a hybrid between the new and old matchmaking system. While this shouldn't effect NA & EU players as much, people from other regions should see a significant reduction in wait time if they opt in to a 'Preferred Region' outside of their own. 🌎

We will continue to monitor feedback and keep everyone updated on any further changes. Direct all feedback to our Discord server here https://discord.com/invite/strangematterstudios

Have a great Easter weekend! 🐰

- Strange Matter Team