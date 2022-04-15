 Skip to content

Survival Girls update for 15 April 2022

New Stuff!!

Build 8565325

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You will see a big change in the game today. I have revamped the icons and the icon backgrounds. You have hair and more clothes to choose from, and you will start to see the UI get more unique as we go. changing borders and colors to get it looking good. I also have fixed more crafting recipes and cooking recipes. I will begin to fill out the tool tips better so you will know what and how to use stuff better.
Thanks and let me know if you find anything I need to fix. or just share your ideas for what you think the game needs

Good Luck Survivors!!

