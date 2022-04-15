New Dream Release: Emy's Live Show: Chains of Fate



Big news, ViRo fam! We released our newest Dream and it stars everyone's favorite vampire lewd tube babe, Emy!

She's gorgeous, dominant, playful, and above all, absolutely sexy.

As you manage your excitement for this amazing new release (and your forthcoming.... release as well), how about we tell you a little more about Emy?

Emy is a vampire girl from Siberia. She is the dead daughter of an infamous mad scientiest who secretly returned her to life via experimental tech. It worked! ...but now she needs to consume blood to survive and live alone in the darkness, away from sunlight. She likes video games, raves, and lewd kinky orgies to thrive and feel alive.

She's fun, a little hysterical, loves swearing in her mother tongue, and can be both dominant and submissive depending on her mood. Everything is a game for her and she lives without consequences.

The DLC is now available on Steam at

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1961610

You can find out more about Emy and her Live Steam at https://viro.club/dream/emy