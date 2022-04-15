Another HUGE Update since the last update was long time ago. So I added a lot of new Units, a lot of new animations and improved the sounds of the combat to make it more realistic. Also there will be blood or sparks if a unit is hit. Further more I added a new type of building which is the income building increasing your over time income by 50 per building.

Recruiting:

Your units will not spawn or attack automatically. You have to spawn your units using the spawn menu (Button R) and then give them the order to attack the enemy base using the Command stance (C) and the right mouse button.

Map changes:

There are less maps and the Nexus will be generated randomly if you fight against AI or depending on the race of your oponent.

At last the newest thing is the front base in the middle of the map. If you control it an indicator will show you and your units are spawned which means its much easier to get reinforcements to the enemy base.

New Building Types:

Income Buildings. Increases the over time income by 50.

New Units:

Humans:

Knight with lance and shield

Orks:

Orc with Helbard

Skeletons:

Skeleton Lancer

Centipede: Special Unit

New Animations:

New spear and shield animations

New sword and shield animations

Maps:

Two new maps with random nexus

Frontbase to spawn your units

Improvements: