Patch Notes for Version 0.0.10

Greetings, Rooster Aficionados!

This update features an early implementation of "Assist Characters", which are NPC's that are summoned via an item called an "Assist Egg" if used properly these characters can give a big advantage in game!

e g g

Assist Eggs are a special type of ball that can be grabbed and kicked like the regular soccer ball, these balls spawn in front of each player every 15 seconds, and can be also spawned by the levels if the level designer wants to.

These eggs, if kicked with the Charged Shot, can be broken to summon a random character that serve different purposes, ones attack a random player, others just block the path, be sure to experiment with all!

If kicked with the secondary kick, the eggs don't break, this can be used to reposition the eggs or pass them to team mates!

Main developer is going to host some matches after the update is live so be sure to join us for a while!

As always, Have fun and see you in the streets of New Sun City!

[Dev] Cuurian - Lobosandia