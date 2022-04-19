New Patch and Steam Workshop Details



Thanks to all of our fans for your continued support of Phoenix Point!

Having more than 800,000 people play our game is something we never dreamed of when we first came up with the idea for Phoenix Point, and we are deeply grateful to all that have taken the time to suggest improvements, tell their friends, and play the game on so many platforms over these last few years. We’ve done our best to include as many of your suggestions as possible; you have made this game so much better than it ever would have been without you.

While Kaos Engines is the last of our downloadable content drops, we will continue to work on some final patches to improve Phoenix Point, including today’s Azathoth v1.14.3 update for PC. As of today, we’re closing our dedicated feedback portal (Canny) but rest assured that we have captured and backed up all the feedback shared to date, which will be used for guidance on future patches. And don’t worry: if you’d still like to give feedback, you can use the forums or talk with us on Discord. We may not be able to act on it, but we’ll see it.

We’re also excited to announce that true Mod support on PC, including official Steam Workshop integration, is coming to Phoenix Point this summer.

We will share more details about how mods will work in the future, but we wanted to congratulate the modding community for the work they’ve already done and look forward to seeing what other mod creators will do when the official support is released. And while mods themselves are not officially endorsed by us, we did want to call out the new release of the "Better Classes" mod, part of the unofficial “Phoenix Rising” mod project, which includes reworked skills and other changes for all seven classes and an entirely different third row of skills! If you’re interested, you can download that here: https://bit.ly/BetterClassesMod.

Lastly, if you’ve been waiting to take the plunge or know a friend who has been, Phoenix Point will be 50% off, along with a 25% discount for the Expansion Pass during our Steam Daily Deal this Wednesday, April 20th (that’s tomorrow!).

No matter who you are, a huge thank you again for your support and interest— and keep on fighting the good fight!

Patch notes are as follows:

Azathoth Bugfix- v1.14.3

Important

We have resolved a critical issue with corrupted save files where entering or completing a tactical mission would result in lost Geoscape progress. When starting a tactical mission, if you receive the following error message about a failed save game:

“An error has occurred while overwriting the save file! Please make sure you have enough free memory on your device.”

These are the steps to resolve it:

Make a manual save on Geoscape

Exit the game

Delete autosave file in Phoenix Point local saves folder.

Restart the game

If there is a conflict with cloud saves, download the cloud save.

Bug fixes