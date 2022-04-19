New Patch and Steam Workshop Details

Thanks to all of our fans for your continued support of Phoenix Point!
Having more than 800,000 people play our game is something we never dreamed of when we first came up with the idea for Phoenix Point, and we are deeply grateful to all that have taken the time to suggest improvements, tell their friends, and play the game on so many platforms over these last few years. We’ve done our best to include as many of your suggestions as possible; you have made this game so much better than it ever would have been without you.
While Kaos Engines is the last of our downloadable content drops, we will continue to work on some final patches to improve Phoenix Point, including today’s Azathoth v1.14.3 update for PC. As of today, we’re closing our dedicated feedback portal (Canny) but rest assured that we have captured and backed up all the feedback shared to date, which will be used for guidance on future patches. And don’t worry: if you’d still like to give feedback, you can use the forums or talk with us on Discord. We may not be able to act on it, but we’ll see it.
We’re also excited to announce that true Mod support on PC, including official Steam Workshop integration, is coming to Phoenix Point this summer.
We will share more details about how mods will work in the future, but we wanted to congratulate the modding community for the work they’ve already done and look forward to seeing what other mod creators will do when the official support is released. And while mods themselves are not officially endorsed by us, we did want to call out the new release of the "Better Classes" mod, part of the unofficial “Phoenix Rising” mod project, which includes reworked skills and other changes for all seven classes and an entirely different third row of skills! If you’re interested, you can download that here: https://bit.ly/BetterClassesMod.
Lastly, if you’ve been waiting to take the plunge or know a friend who has been, Phoenix Point will be 50% off, along with a 25% discount for the Expansion Pass during our Steam Daily Deal this Wednesday, April 20th (that’s tomorrow!).
No matter who you are, a huge thank you again for your support and interest— and keep on fighting the good fight!
Patch notes are as follows:
Azathoth Bugfix- v1.14.3
Important
We have resolved a critical issue with corrupted save files where entering or completing a tactical mission would result in lost Geoscape progress. When starting a tactical mission, if you receive the following error message about a failed save game:
“An error has occurred while overwriting the save file! Please make sure you have enough free memory on your device.”
These are the steps to resolve it:
- Make a manual save on Geoscape
- Exit the game
- Delete autosave file in Phoenix Point local saves folder.
- Restart the game
- If there is a conflict with cloud saves, download the cloud save.
Bug fixes
- Fixed a rare issue where the UI of the game gets stuck if the Gift Manticore team gets ambushed. (DLC3)
- Fixed a rare issue where the game gets stuck when a dazed fireworm explodes on the final DLC3 mission.
- Fixed a rare issue where the game gets stuck due to a problem with enemy deployment on the first mission of DLC4.
- Fixed an issue where the game gets stuck when a unit performing the hack ability is mind-controlled.
- Fixed an issue with the Fog of War on some DLC2 missions.
- Fixed an issue with controller input when selecting Phoenix Bases list on Geoscape.
- Fixed an issue where the game gets stuck when selecting a Phoenix Base as deployment location for vehicle or aircraft on Geoscape.
- Fixed an issue where Haven defenders steal XP points at the end of a mission.
- Fixed an issue where the Berserker Bloodlust ability is not activated when starting a mission while he is injured.
- Fixed an issue where Virophage Injection objective was not interrupted by Mind Control.
- Fixed an issue where some DLC3 enemies did not appear as Cause of Death in the Memorial.
- Fixed an issue where the end game screen didn’t include DLC statistics.
- Fixed several UI text and localization issues.
