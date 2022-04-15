Once Ever After is live!

I'll be sending out announcements later in the day, but the game is live now! So if you've been following the page directly, please enjoy. ^-^

No achievements at the moment, even if you see leftover data suggesting they exist. Updating the framework to make achievements work broke other parts of the game, since this one rewrites significant portions of the engine. Maybe in the future we'll work it out, but for now I thought that a good core experience was most important.

Cloud saves should be working, on the other hand. Let me know if anything seems off.

Otherwise, everything should be set. Feel free to make contact with me here or in the forums for any issues or requests!