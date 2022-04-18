Re.Surs v1.2: Ukrainian localization and bug fixing

Hello everyone. Oleh is on the line - developer of the game.

Although I am a developer from Ukraine myself.

I had not added this localization on the game release.

I was guided by Steam language statistics, so the game was available in English and Russian on release.

Then localization for Simplified Chinese and Turkish have been added thanks to volunteer translators.

Why am I ever writing this…we all know what started at the end of February in Ukraine and these events affected me directly.

It affected me starting from physical existence and ending with payments from Steam (they are blocked for Ukraine like really?).

I am from Mariupol myself. I think you heard about this city in the news from the beginning and probably still hear if you are still reading the news.

So, what can I say now, my career as a solo indie developer is very likely will be over.

My second game has been in development for nearly two months, but circumstances were against me.

Now I don't have my own flat “physically”, and I can't adequately support myself financially.

But when I was evacuating from the city, I was able to save some of my computer equipment (aka laptop) and was able to release this update for the game.

It makes no sense to write a long story of another refugee in the update description.

The main thing is that I am alive and doing well (I guess), and the rest...the rest will be seen in the future.

Stay safe and Stand with Ukraine!