Dev Blog #14 - Sabotino Flyover and a glance at Gorizia

Today is another map focused dev blog, with a longer Sabotino video and a teaser for Gorizia. However, we also found time to include one of the new weapons for gun fans (those sharp-eyed folks who spotted the Mannlicher–Schönauer previously).



Here’s another view of the slope the Italians need to descend to reach the Sabotino bridge. Steep!

The maps in Isonzo have so much going on that it’s hard to fit it all in within a single Isonzo Intel. We’re going to be revealing Gorizia very soon, and that will definitely be split across two posts - the finale to the Sixth Battle of the Isonzo is an incredible piece of work from our mappers and artists.

Until then, our blog about Monte Sabotino covered a lot of the highlights, but there’s so much more to discover on the map. Nothing beats getting your boots dirty on the ground of course - until then we have the complete flyover video for you!



See what details you can spot! Everything from the rocks to the trenches have been recreated based on photographs, museum exhibits, and our own films and photographs.

from our trip to the trenches of Monte Sabotino._



An interior view of one of the Sabotino houses. A nice place, were it not for the war.

We also wanted to take you back to the start of the map to show off another look at the barbed wire lines you’ll need to break through as the Italians. You can see in the comparison image below just how bare the ground was. We said it before, but we’ll say it again - smoke barrages might be vital! It’s easy to forget how important concealment and breaking lines of sight can be during combat when playing video games, and smoke can often feel like a waste when you could be dropping explosive shells on people - but well placed smoke can protect a broad advance in a much cheaper way than using artillery to try and suppress an entire enemy trench line.



A comparison image and a closer look at those thick lines of wire that form the first hurdle for Italian attackers on Sabotino.

Let us know if you like the flyover video - we might look into making a few more!

Mannlicher–Schönauer Model 1903

The fury of war always consumes a huge amount of material and equipment, and certainly during the First World War no army had an easy time finding enough of anything, even basic items like rifles for their troops. This led to situations like Mannlicher–Schönauer rifles built for the Greek army being pressed into service with Austro-Hungarian forces.

Introduced at the World Fair available in either military or sport versions, only the Greek army showed interest in the Mannlicher–Schönauer. It was a very well made and reliable weapon, but that made it expensive to produce. The 6.5mm cartridges were an unusual choice which may also have made it less appealing.



A conventional looking rifle hiding an unusual magazine…

Nonetheless, production went ahead for the Greeks, with more than 100,000 supplied. They served well in the Balkan Wars of 1912-1913, would see use during WW2 by the army and resistance fighters, and were part of the Greek Civil War. More rifles had been ordered in 1914, but those were diverted to the Austro-Hungarian armed forces.



Mannlicher–Schönauer in use assaulting the Solkan church.

The Mannlicher–Schönauer had one other interesting feature - a rotating spool magazine. This part was designed by Schönauer, hence the name of the rifle. While the rifle was fed by stripper clips, inside was a rotating system, as you can see in the diagram below. While uncommon, rotating spool magazines are still in use with some weapons today!



Diagram showing the rotating spool magazine.

Next time, the final stage of the Sixth Battle of the Isonzo…

You’ve seen Monte Sabotino and Monte San Michele, the first two maps in the Sixth Battle of the Isonzo Offensive. Assuming the Italians successfully complete at least one of those, they will be able to try and complete the offensive on the third map: the city of Gorizia.

And that’s where we’ll be heading next time on the dev blog! Enjoy this teaser clip moving into the city from the trenches on the outskirts…

Play Isonzo at PAX East, or join the beta!

We will be coming to PAX East this year, from April 21-24. Isonzo will be playable there. If you can’t make it to PAX, there’s still a way to play Isonzo before release, if you’re willing to help us with feedback. The Isonzo closed beta tests are still ongoing, and we’re looking for more participants! If you’re interested, you can sign up here.

There’s no guarantee that everyone who signs up will get a chance to be part of the closed beta, since we pick people based on various criteria from hardware and server region to playtime. But given that we’re keen for more people to try the game, the odds are good!

We’ll see you for a tour of Gorizia next week!