The 'Improved Complexity' Update

Hello fellow engineers.

First of all, thanks for all the kindly advices from the community!

It's actually two parts in this update: The balance update about 'different complexity score for each kind of devices' and the difficulty adjustment of chapter III. The former one provides interesting choices when a player try to add a new device onto the automaton - "If a clutch switch cost only 10 complexity scores, should I use a gear register instead?" - and make the calculation of complexity score more reasonable.

By the way, thanks all the vote for the poll of the 'comment' feature. Based on the result of the poll, the sticker type of comment will be implemented and added to the game at the end of April.

One more thing, the Automaton Journal just released a new issue in the minor update last month. If you haven't tried the four new puzzles yet, welcome back! See you at the library! 😁

Release Notes

Master build 30415

Complexity Certification Change:

Each kind of hardware devices has its own complexity score now. The more powerful the device, the more complexity score it costs.

Start node is no longer consider as a state node. It cost 0 complexity score now.

The standards of complexity certification for every level were re-calculated due to the changes above.

Levels:

Added hints about binary number system for level 3-1, 3-3, 3-4.

Replaced the gear registers with integrators in level 3-5. The complexity certification cannot be done by brute force algorithm now.

Reduced difficulty of level 3-7: There's only one term located at the left side of brackets.

Reduced difficulty of level 3-8: There's no negative numbers or subtractions in the test cases now.

Improved:

The condition of Transition is no longer allow empty set ({}). The condition with empty set will be consider as undefined and shows a question mark on it. (Thanks the advice from Redglyph)

The 'Array and R/W Head' and the 'New Device' tutorial is added back to the automaton journal (Thanks the advice from 叶月博规)

Rename the achievement of Gulliver to 'Gulliver's Travels' and make it visible. (Thanks the advice from agrimes)

Bugfixes:

Fixed several typos. (Thanks to Redglyph, NashBlaster, das and MikeCrosley for spoting them)

Fixed an issue where the universal tape earise the written symbols on it when it's newly created. (Thanks to Redglyph for reporting it)

Mod: