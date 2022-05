Hello!

It's finally time to release Automata Ecosystem, I really hope you enjoy the game, at least a fraction of how much I enjoyed making it! I hope you will be interested in the project, and to be able to update it with even more simulation features, so stay tuned for more info.

And if you get creative, send me your ecosystems on Discord and Twitter, let's see what YOU can come up with!

Have fun!

-Peppe