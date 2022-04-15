Friday Devlog #12

Hello again. It's time for another devlog again. Time flies super fast and I cannot believe it has already been a week since I returned from Lapland.

This week I made good progress on the team system. Although it is not completely ready I don't want to make you wait any longer for it. We also spend some time this week managing our company's bureaucracy work and other mandatory things.

We also are aware of the hackers that currently ruin many players' experiences. We will address this issue more in the coming weeks. For now, we will need to trust and thank our community admins for keeping the game clean from hackers as much as they can.

Currently, we can make new logic and mechanics way faster than we can make models and art in general, so we've started hiring. If you know any modellers, riggers, animators, UE4 devs, please ask them to send their prior work to this email: contact@uuvana.com

The header image is from community Discord user "elliot"

Wipe schedule

For now, we see that the best practice to prevent the islands from filling with houses is to wipe the progress completely. This is only a temporary solution before we can implement a better decay system for houses. Wipes will be done bi-weekly so the next wipe will be on 22.4.2022.

Team system improvements

A big feature that we wanted to add is to know where your friends are and find them easily without the Satellite Communicator. Once you are far enough from your teammate the colored bubble indicates which direction they are in. The color matches the player's shirt color.

You also now gain score by picking up flowers, fishing and hunting birds. You can see your teammates and your own score on the new team tab that is accessible from your inventory.

Julia's Mysterious Shop

This was idea from discord user @Izanagi.

The mysterious shop has a changing catalogue that will re-roll every 90 minutes. These are located near points of interest and they sell and buy certain items for a specific time and are worth checking out every now and then. The machine shows in the description how much time until the new re-roll.

The house electricity update has been a big grind because they require a lot of metal parts and light bulbs. These items are already common and should spawn most often. But on populated servers loot is gone really quickly very often. This was a quick bandage fix before we could add player trading and a more dynamic economy that way.

You can separate these shops by their purple color as shown below.

Test new features early in the experimental branch!

Here's how you can participate:

Other notable changes