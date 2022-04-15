Update: Pixelpart 1.4.1

This update adds new export options, expands the capabilities of the trail renderer and improves loop rendering.

New Formats for Video Export

This update adds two new formats for video export:

avi

webm

Videos in webm format even support alpha transparency, suitable for effects with transparent background.

Better Trail Renderer

The trail renderer for particles has been updated: Instead of only one trail per emitter, each parent particles generates its own trail while its moving. This lets you create even more diverse effects (for example, see the newly added effect "Electric").

Improved Loop Rendering

In previous version rendering effects as continuous loops did not work well in some cases, especially for effects with many emitter. This feature has been greatly improved, allowing most effects to be rendered in a perfect loop.

Other Changes