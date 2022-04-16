FPV.SkyDive v1.3.5 Update

The new update contains the following:

Improved lighting in the Abandoned Factory and Midnight Airport (DLC) maps

Fixed certain objects in Midnight Airport (DLC)

Fixed issue where ads in the menu menu don't appear in certain instances

Introduced the first version of the achievement system

Implemented custom Steam DRM (you won't be able to play game without Steam client)

Happy Easter to all our pilots from the Orqa FPV.SkyDive team!

As it usually happens in the springtime, this new update brings a breath of fresh air to FPV.SkyDive - achievement system!

There are 4 different achievements available (we bet you can already guess the theme), and it's up to you pilots to discover and collect them all!

Please note that this is only the initial version of the achievement system so all the additional features are yet to come!

We are aware that there is a problem with lighting and brightness of terrain objects on Red Valley and Abandoned Factory maps. We will try to fix it as soon as possible!

Additionally, a full FPV.CTRL integration has been enabled! Upon connection, your controller is already pre-calibrated and ready for take-off!

