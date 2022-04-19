Update 0.2.18

Greetings Elegosians,

Welcome to our second update since our Closed Alpha launch.

This is a gooden and a soft launch for our modding abilities, primarily focussed on Audio at this point but sets the groundwork for what's to come.

Our modding wiki has been updated (well, properly started) for our modding capabilities. You can find information on creating mods, installing mods, data structures, file formats etc. It's work-in-progress but it's coming along nicely. Even though we have a way to go with our tools to help create Mods for Elegos, mods can be created manually. Information for how to do this is on our modding wiki and capabilties for various asset types and data will be expanded on and updated regularly.

We now have a page on Nexus Mods which is the bext place to find mods for Elegos at the moment. We also have an extension for Nexus Mods' official mod manager, Vortex, that can be found here. This extension provides support for Elegos and to download/manage mods without touching the file system itself.

Mods can be partly managed within Elegos itself if they are installed manually.

So, here's what else is new:

Improvements

Audio

Updated audio IDs to match modding docs

Updated torch sounds and audio placements

Ongoing audio mix tweaks

Modding

Empty Mods folder created on build and if it doesn't exist

Mod service logging to /Mods/log.txt for ease of access

Manage Mods screen now displays mods that are on disk and valid. Mod load order can be set as well as mods made active/inactive.

Can locate folder in explorer from inside the Manage Mods screen.

UI

Splash screen now links to Known Issues card on public Trello board

World

More set dressing for the market

Other

Removed window grate on Daeva scene to exclude from occlusion culling

Bugfixes

Menu scene now has correctly rendered villa interior background

Green pillars are missing colliders

Invisible collider on the stairs on top of the dilapidated houses

Player can jump over the crates at the pier to avoid the storyboard

Covered a hole the player can see through underneath one of the staircases

Fixed a broken staircase collider at the servant quarters

Fixed another hole around the main staircase

Mouse sensitivity slider disabled

Fixed a sink hole at the pier

Known Issues

Settings

Currently, there is no official controller support built into Elegos.

If you do wish to use a controller consider applying the following config as a temporary workaround until we implement official support – learn more here.

Art

Water rises through the ground in some incomplete areas

The entrance to the palace has some graphical issues

Gameplay

Ladders can sometimes knock/bounce the player off them

Player speed can sometimes be inconsistent

Players can sometimes trigger sprint animation on ladders

Some NPCs can walk through structures

NPCs can sometimes be tilted

NPC movement is still in development

Stealth systems are still in development

Narrative interactions are still in development with placeholder storyboards being implemented

General

Combat is in early stages, as such players cannot kill or be killed

Most NPCs are placeholder dummies

Audio is not fully implemented

Art is not final

Performance

Occlusion culling is currently implemented in a very basic form. We have plans to improve this and move the processing to the GPU to improve general performance

A number of our assets utilise LOD meshes, but there are many more we plan to implement

Many colliders are placeholders and may cause some issues

Further tweaks to a number of our graphical features will take place based on feedback we receive about visual glitches and performance on different hardware. This includes systems like reflections, post-processing effects, shadow fidelity, etc.

We are constantly looking to improve our lighting setup whilst also improving performance related to it

We hope you enjoy all of the fixes and improvements listed above.

As always, please report any persisting or new issues through the in-game feedback tool (press F1) or join us in our Discord server and talk to us directly!