Major Update 1.9.1.3: Two Player Ship, Easter Event and More!

Ahoy scallywags! The time is here for another BIG update. As promised in our recently released update preview this update contains our brand spanking new two player ship aka "The Sloop" and some other sweet additions.

The Sloop

Is now available in both the BR and Treasure Hunt gamemode and is designed for max. 2 players/crew. Meaning that it should be able to handle the bigger 4 player crews.

Check out the full preview of The Sloop here!

Easter Event

On top of all that we're also re-enabling our unique Easter items. You can unlock these special items by opening treasure chests during the event, which will be active for two weeks starting now!

Other Additions

We've also been working on many other new additions and improvements during the last few weeks. These are some of the most significant ones:

We've added a new / improved marking system.

Treasure Hunt & Conquest objectives are now marked with clear UI indicators.

You can now sort your cosmetics in the main menu by type, rarity, event or "newest".

In Treasure Hunt, chests now also show its value.

Patch Nothes

New ship:

The sloop has been added to the game! (available in BR and Treasure Hunt) A small, nimble and strong ship with a max players per crew limit of 2

Main menu improvements and additions:

Added cosmetic item sorting methods dropdown (type, rarity, event, newest)

Added cosmetic item rarity filtering buttons

Added cosmetic item list reverse option

Play menu improvements:

Play menu redesigned to have conquest as the biggest card to attract new players

XP bonusses added to conquest and treasure hunt (+25% for Conquest and +15% for Treasure Hunt)

New Conquest play card image to better represent the gamemode

New ping / waypoint marking system:

You can now remove waypoint markers by aiming at them and pressing the waypoint keybind again

You can now mark items (weapons, upgrades, loot and treasure chests)

Items can also be marked on a moving ship

Added drop in animation to waypoints

Ship icon in the top-screen compass is disabled for now since we're redesigning it to also work with this new system.

Streamer mode improvements:

Fixed shipnames for streamer mode (are censored now)

Streamer mode now saved in savegame

Treasure Hunt improvements:

New ships and teams now be created mid-game (up to 6 total) to join in-progress matches with your own party

Sunken ship resources now cleared to avoid duplication of resources

Loot crate amount increased

Resources per crate increased by 50%

Turning in treasure now takes 3 seconds

You now spawn with a flintlock pistol as intended when joining an in-progress game

Merchant islands now indicated in dark red to make them easier to see on the worldmap

Treasure chests now show their gold value when looking at them (the amount portion of the hover-over info is used for this)

When carrying a treasure you will now see indicators above the merchants that stay on screen when looking away

Treasures now show a proper chest specific icon on the world map

Conquest improvements:

New flag icon

Flag icon now tracks on screen while looking away to make it much easier to see where the flag is located

Can no longer place markers in conquest

Gameplay improvements:

Inverted cannon UI loaded cannonball background image for better contrast with the reload progress bar

Top screen compass simplified (markers on it removed as they were bugged and now obsolete)

New bottle icon

New fuselighter icon

Anchor now drops instantly when sails are hit with an anchor ball instead of when the anchor ball hits the water after going through the sails

Brigantine sails now a bit wider to match the sail size of other ships a bit more

World map ship icon now scales when zooming in and out so it always remains big enough to easily see it

Bug fixes:

Fixed a small exploit with treasure chests

Fixed a window LOD model

Fixed a bug that allowed placing waypoints from your character's view while using worldmap (pressing middle mouse button, now disabled in worldmap)

Fixed incorrect default ship teleporting keybind on azerty (now A key by default)

Removed two item spawns inside cliffs

Fixed a bug that caused treasure chests to spawn on top of loot crates in treasure hunt

Fixed a bug with facial hair colors

Fixed some textures in junk ship

Fixed visual bug that caused exploding barrel to explode when hitting the water sometimes

Fixed a rare bug that caused galleon to be playable in other gamemodes than Conquest

Fixed a bug that caused super chest and sunken chest beams to be visible through the water waves

Fixed incorrect high waves near the shores of Bone Barge

Fixed a bug that caused treasure chest icons (in Treasure Hunt) to flicker when on a moving ship

Like this update? Let us know on Discord!

