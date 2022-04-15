Major Update 1.9.1.3: Two Player Ship, Easter Event and More!

Ahoy scallywags! The time is here for another BIG update. As promised in our recently released update preview this update contains our brand spanking new two player ship aka "The Sloop" and some other sweet additions.
The Sloop
Is now available in both the BR and Treasure Hunt gamemode and is designed for max. 2 players/crew. Meaning that it should be able to handle the bigger 4 player crews.
Check out the full preview of The Sloop here!
Easter Event
On top of all that we're also re-enabling our unique Easter items. You can unlock these special items by opening treasure chests during the event, which will be active for two weeks starting now!
Other Additions
We've also been working on many other new additions and improvements during the last few weeks. These are some of the most significant ones:
We've added a new / improved marking system.
Treasure Hunt & Conquest objectives are now marked with clear UI indicators.
You can now sort your cosmetics in the main menu by type, rarity, event or "newest".
In Treasure Hunt, chests now also show its value.
Patch Nothes
New ship:
- The sloop has been added to the game! (available in BR and Treasure Hunt) A small, nimble and strong ship with a max players per crew limit of 2
Main menu improvements and additions:
- Added cosmetic item sorting methods dropdown (type, rarity, event, newest)
- Added cosmetic item rarity filtering buttons
- Added cosmetic item list reverse option
Play menu improvements:
- Play menu redesigned to have conquest as the biggest card to attract new players
- XP bonusses added to conquest and treasure hunt (+25% for Conquest and +15% for Treasure Hunt)
- New Conquest play card image to better represent the gamemode
New ping / waypoint marking system:
- You can now remove waypoint markers by aiming at them and pressing the waypoint keybind again
- You can now mark items (weapons, upgrades, loot and treasure chests)
- Items can also be marked on a moving ship
- Added drop in animation to waypoints
- Ship icon in the top-screen compass is disabled for now since we're redesigning it to also work with this new system.
Streamer mode improvements:
- Fixed shipnames for streamer mode (are censored now)
- Streamer mode now saved in savegame
Treasure Hunt improvements:
- New ships and teams now be created mid-game (up to 6 total) to join in-progress matches with your own party
- Sunken ship resources now cleared to avoid duplication of resources
- Loot crate amount increased
- Resources per crate increased by 50%
- Turning in treasure now takes 3 seconds
- You now spawn with a flintlock pistol as intended when joining an in-progress game
- Merchant islands now indicated in dark red to make them easier to see on the worldmap
- Treasure chests now show their gold value when looking at them (the amount portion of the hover-over info is used for this)
- When carrying a treasure you will now see indicators above the merchants that stay on screen when looking away
- Treasures now show a proper chest specific icon on the world map
Conquest improvements:
- New flag icon
- Flag icon now tracks on screen while looking away to make it much easier to see where the flag is located
- Can no longer place markers in conquest
Gameplay improvements:
- Inverted cannon UI loaded cannonball background image for better contrast with the reload progress bar
- Top screen compass simplified (markers on it removed as they were bugged and now obsolete)
- New bottle icon
- New fuselighter icon
- Anchor now drops instantly when sails are hit with an anchor ball instead of when the anchor ball hits the water after going through the sails
- Brigantine sails now a bit wider to match the sail size of other ships a bit more
- World map ship icon now scales when zooming in and out so it always remains big enough to easily see it
Bug fixes:
- Fixed a small exploit with treasure chests
- Fixed a window LOD model
- Fixed a bug that allowed placing waypoints from your character's view while using worldmap (pressing middle mouse button, now disabled in worldmap)
- Fixed incorrect default ship teleporting keybind on azerty (now A key by default)
- Removed two item spawns inside cliffs
- Fixed a bug that caused treasure chests to spawn on top of loot crates in treasure hunt
- Fixed a bug with facial hair colors
- Fixed some textures in junk ship
- Fixed visual bug that caused exploding barrel to explode when hitting the water sometimes
- Fixed a rare bug that caused galleon to be playable in other gamemodes than Conquest
- Fixed a bug that caused super chest and sunken chest beams to be visible through the water waves
- Fixed incorrect high waves near the shores of Bone Barge
- Fixed a bug that caused treasure chest icons (in Treasure Hunt) to flicker when on a moving ship
Like this update? Let us know on Discord!
