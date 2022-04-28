V1.1.０ Released

GetsuFumaDen:Undying moon Patchnotes Ver1.1.0

New Additions

Polearms have been added as the new main weapon. Polearms have Parry as their unique ability.

Polearms are extraordinarily well-rounded weapons that have high damage output and substantial reach, while also being able to guard, parry enemy attacks, and grant Counter Slash with their unique action.

Among the five Polearm variations, Rusted Sword and Gleaming Great Katana will already be unlocked. The respective Armor Scrolls for Great Severer, Raging Stone Flame, and Omodakamaru, the Bloodthirsty Great Katana can be found as drop items and will be needed in order to unlock them.

As such, Polearm Fragments and the Armor Scrolls for Polearms have been added as drop items.

Talismans grant passive effects when they are equipped, but do not have any active modes or triggers.

Make use of the various empowering secondary effects that Talismans provide to tackle any situation.

Among the nine Talisman variations, Primal Refuge Talisman and Talisman of Inner Blinding will already be unlocked. The respective Armor Scrolls for Wisdom Talisman, Divine Toxin Talisman, Hellfire Talisman, Carnage Talisman, Frost Armor Talisman, Vampiric Talisman, and Afterlife Talisman can be found as drop items and will be needed in order to unlock them.

As such, Talisman Fragments and the Armor Scrolls for Talismans have been added as drop items.

Added the 5th selectable difficulty, Devotee.

In order to unlock Devotee, the item of proof dropped after clearing the Veteran difficulty needs to be collected.

*You will need to collect the item of proof even if you have already cleared Veteran.

The newly added enemies will appear from the Devotee difficulty onwards.

By using Specialist Weapon Type, the weapon racks in the Getsu Clan Estate can now be optionally set to provide weapons already unlocked.

Weapons desired can be set through the menu within the Hall of treasures.

Weapons can only be set for three weapon racks next to the Shrine Maiden, but not the default weapon rack next to the Training Statue.

You can turn this effect off through a new setting within the options menu.

You can turn this effect off through a new setting within the options menu. An icon in the HUD will now display the status of Rampage.

Gameplay Adjustments

Changes/additions to combat systems.

After performing an aerial attack during your first jump, you may now perform another set of normal aerial attacks or a unique action upon double-jumping.

*Unique actions that bring the user to the ground are unaffected by this change.

Adjustments to the Flash mechanic.

Triggering Flash on a non-boss enemy will now also trigger the Lethal Slay or Rampage effects depending on the weapon used.

Lethal Slay:

Lethal Slay provides a damage bonus that stacks with the Flash damage bonus.

Deals a percentage damage of the target's health scaled to the selected difficulty.

Lethal Slay will deal damage equal to 100% of enemy max vitality in Commoner, but is reduced for every difficulty after.

Also, landing Lethal Slay against enemies within Nurarihyon's area of effect will now cause the damage inflicted to ignore the damage reduction granted by Nurarihyon.

Each time Flash is triggered on an enemy, the amount of damage that enemy will receive from further attacks gradually increases. The damage modifier imposed on the enemy will remain until the playable character is struck by any enemy.

This modifier also applies to the normal attacks of certain weapons that do not trigger Flash. Training skills count towards the overall effect of Rampage.

*No changes have been made to triggering Flash on bosses.

Lethal Slay: Triggered by Bludgeons, Battle Umbrellas, Whips and Polearms.

Rampage: Triggered by Katanas, Spears, Dual Wield Weapons, and Gauntlets.

Adjustments to the Counter Action mechanic.

Damage Absorb, Projectile Parry, and Counter Slash have been newly implemented.

These mechanics can be utilized by weapons that possess guarding moves, with Damage Absorb being a unique mechanic of Battle Umbrellas and Counter Slash being a unique mechanic of Polearms.

The Projectile Parry effect can be utilized by both Battle Umbrellas and Polearms.

-Damage Absorb:

Heal for an amount based on the player character's maximum Vitality upon a successful parry.

Damage Absorb cannot be triggered until a certain interval of time has passed since it was previously triggered.

-Projectile Parry:

Reflect enemy projectiles when using Parry at precise timings.

Note that Projectile Parry has no effect on certain enemy projectiles.

-Counter Slash:

Increase damage inflicted by a player's first hit for a limited amount of time after successfully guarding from an enemy attack.

Adjustments to how guarding with the Battle Umbrella and Polearm functions.

Damage received when utilizing a unique action with a guarding function has been significantly decreased.

Guard breaks have been adjusted to now occur more frequently.

Balance changes to weapons.

Katanas: Successful counters will now ignore enemy guards and super armor effects.

Bludgeons: Base damage values have been significantly increased.

Gauntlets: Base damage and Break damage values have been significantly increased.

Enemies are now launched at an adjusted direction and height by the 4th normal attack strike, allowing for easier follow-up aerial attacks.

Battle Umbrellas: Enemy attacks inflict less damage while you are guarding.

Spear: Damage of basic combo increased.

Matchlocks: The base damage value and damage per rank have been reduced for Nationfeller, the Great Cannon.

Explosives: Base damage of all Explosives has been reduced.

Caltrops: It is now possible to strike aerial enemies.

Other Adjustments.

Added new action patterns to certain enemies who approach the playable character on the ground.

Stages have been changed to now include traps placed at random locations.

More traps will be placed when the game is played at a higher difficulty.

Reduced the hitbox of the Armored Spirit's long-range blade attack.

Adjusted the projectiles fired by the Geisha Spirit (Turned) so that they always fly forwards.

Enemies will now receive damage caused by status effects from the moment they are inflicted.

Shortened the time it takes for an enemy to move if they are attacked by the player while Frozen.

Enemies who have been Frozen will now have their guarding nullified, allowing damage to be done to them.

Reduced the travel speed of trap arrows and floating crossbow arrows.

Reduced the damage caused by traps (thorn beds, trap arrows, trap spears, and guillotines).

New audiovisual effects will now appear when Flash is triggered.

Enemies will no longer appear at the summit areas of Misty Peaks.

Enemies will no longer attack players immediately after they finish teleporting.

Controller inputs have been adjusted. (Switch only)

System Adjustments

When launching a save file from the main title menu→Save Data, you can now pick whether to continue from where you left off or to spawn in the Getsu Clan Estate.

If you choose to spawn in the Getsu Clan Estate, your suspended-game data will be deleted.

Adjustments to Demonization.

Demonization effects are no longer subject to a time limit.

Demonization effects no longer disappear after clearing a boss battle.

Changed the effect of the x and y Hidden Arts from increasing the maximum duration of Demonization to increasing the ease of activating Demonization.

Bug Fixes