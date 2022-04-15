Patch 7.3.2

Well met!

The rectangle marquee. You need to press ALT + X to call it in, and then hold right mouse button on the canvas, before releasing it, press Left Mouse Button to put it on your brush and on the docker. Warp it with ALT + W.

Scrollable animation frames on the docker instead of "sets".

Move the animation frames on the docker (accessed by pressing CTRL + E) with the middle mouse button where you want them. Left click on one frame and then middle mouse button on another frame.

Made every layer have it's own undo and redo. You will no longer see something you've drawn from layer 2 be on layer 1 when you undo or redo.

I've changed the undo/redo to undo or redo about every 1 second when you hold down the undo or redo button. Also added in debugging text for it, and I managed to find a bug in the undo/redo system. That is now fixed.

Now all the palettes, sliders and the mini canvas can be moved.

To move the palettes and the sliders, CTRL + Hold Left Mouse Button on them.

To move the mini canvas just SHIFT + Hold Right Mouse Button on it. To make it disappear, right mouse button + left mouse button. To make it appear again, right mouse button. To make the size bigger or smaller, press on minus or plus on the keyboard.

Added in Auto Brush and Manual Brush. They can be used on the second misc menu.

Auto Brush makes your brush decrease in size automatically while drawing, then when releasing the mouse button it turns back to it's original brush size (which you have picked from the horizontal and vertical slider).

Manual Brush is the default way of drawing. It's what you start with when you enter DigiPaint.

And more undocumented changes.