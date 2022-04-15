 Skip to content

Islet Online update for 15 April 2022

Update 2022-04-15

Build 8563702

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added

The cute and exciting playroom theme has been updated!

New outfit

We've added popping and soft pajamas!
Try wearing cute pajamas at home, too. It makes me feel better.

coin shop item
  • Face band
  • Bumping pajamas
  • Bumping Pajamas Dress
  • Fluffy indoor slippers

Furniture

Various playroom furniture has been added.
The soft mat is made of fluffy material and doesn't get hurt no matter how high you fall.
The real blackboard can be painted in various colors by several people.

coin shop item
  • Cloud clock
  • Indian camp tent
  • Toy organizer
  • Mini sofa
  • Lettering balloon
  • Supercar bed
  • Mood light dreamcatcher
  • Soft mat
  • Real blackboard

You can purchase it in coin or ledit at the store.

Crafting Item
  • Toy rocking horse

Yellow ribbon items

Yellow ribbon items have been added.

  • Yellow ribbon (speech balloon)
  • Yellow ribbon pin
  • Yellow Ribbon Model

Temporarily available on the Event page.

improved

Whiteboard has also been improved to allow multiple colors to be used.

P.S : Real blackboard will be updated in the next update.

