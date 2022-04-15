Update 2022-04-15

Share · View all patches · Build 8563702 · Last edited 15 April 2022 – 08:59:03 UTC by Wendy

Added

The cute and exciting playroom theme has been updated!

New outfit

We've added popping and soft pajamas!

Try wearing cute pajamas at home, too. It makes me feel better.

coin shop item

Face band

Bumping pajamas

Bumping Pajamas Dress

Fluffy indoor slippers

Furniture

Various playroom furniture has been added.

The soft mat is made of fluffy material and doesn't get hurt no matter how high you fall.

The real blackboard can be painted in various colors by several people.

coin shop item

Cloud clock

Indian camp tent

Toy organizer

Mini sofa

Lettering balloon

Supercar bed

Mood light dreamcatcher

Soft mat

Real blackboard

You can purchase it in coin or ledit at the store.

Crafting Item

Toy rocking horse

Yellow ribbon items

Yellow ribbon items have been added.

Yellow ribbon (speech balloon)

Yellow ribbon pin

Yellow Ribbon Model

Temporarily available on the Event page.

improved

Whiteboard has also been improved to allow multiple colors to be used.

P.S : Real blackboard will be updated in the next update.