Update 2022-04-15

Added
The cute and exciting playroom theme has been updated!
New outfit
We've added popping and soft pajamas!
Try wearing cute pajamas at home, too. It makes me feel better.
coin shop item
- Face band
- Bumping pajamas
- Bumping Pajamas Dress
- Fluffy indoor slippers
Furniture
Various playroom furniture has been added.
The soft mat is made of fluffy material and doesn't get hurt no matter how high you fall.
The real blackboard can be painted in various colors by several people.
coin shop item
- Cloud clock
- Indian camp tent
- Toy organizer
- Mini sofa
- Lettering balloon
- Supercar bed
- Mood light dreamcatcher
- Soft mat
Real blackboard
You can purchase it in coin or ledit at the store.
Crafting Item
- Toy rocking horse
Yellow ribbon items
Yellow ribbon items have been added.
- Yellow ribbon (speech balloon)
- Yellow ribbon pin
- Yellow Ribbon Model
Temporarily available on the Event page.
improved
Whiteboard has also been improved to allow multiple colors to be used.
P.S : Real blackboard will be updated in the next update.
Changed files in this update