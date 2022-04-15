Spring Cleaning Patch

Greetings Wizards! This patch focuses on making poison a more useful and reasonable mechanic in the game and correcting some longstanding balance issues. It also contains a few new high level challenges, and of course plenty of miscellaneous bug fixes. Full notes follow.
Skills and Balance:
Poison now disables healing in addition to dealing 1 damage per turn
Megavenom
New skill
Level 4 ND
Deals 4 additional poison damage to all poisoned enemies each turn
Acid Fumes
New Skill
Level 5 ND
Each turn a random enemy gets -100 poison resist
Voidflame Lantern
New Skill
Level 4 FA
Whenever you cast a fire or arcane spell, gain starcharged for a number of turns equal to the spells level. Starcharged deals Fire and Arcane damage to 2 separate random enemies in line of sight each turn it is active.
Essence Flux
New spell. Reverses the resistances of a group of enemies.
Void Beam level 4->3
All "Eye Of X" spells level 3->2
Floating Eyeball level 4->5
Fixed a bug where some monsters with imp swarm variants were summoning the wrong types of imps
Touch of Death
level 3->2
Fixed reapers gaining 2x minion bonuses
Bone Barrage
New 7SP upgrade: Shambler Assembly. Allows you to target an empty tile to make a bone shambler with hp = to the hp sacrificed.
Poison Sting
Range upgrade cost 2->1
Death Cleave
Now cascades only to targets that are valid cast targets (previously, it would only check line of sight and range, and both from the last target it cascaded to).
Now shows animation to indicate that the cascade is happening (or fizzling)
Cascade range 4->5
Cascade range upgrade 4 range for 3 SP -> 3 range for 4 SP
Spikeball Factory spikeballs no longer get double minion bonuses
Mercurize level 2->3
Amplify Poison
Removed (was bad, no one used it, is redundant and fights for design space with the new poison skills)
Melting Armor
Now also a Metal skill
Hunger
range 2->3
damage 5->7
Ghostfire
No longer works on allies
Fiery Judgement
level 6->7
Holy Thunder
level 6->7
Venom Spit
Now also effects living units
Holy Water
level 5->4
Max SH 3->5
Shatter Shards
level 4->6
SilkShifter
Stops spawning webs after all enemies are dead
Grey Bone Shrine spawns 2 bone shamblers instead of 4
Resistance decreases are now generally buff based. This means they will no longer persist through reincarnation. This includes Lightning Spire lightning resist reduction, Acidification (poison resistance reduction), and Melting Armor.
New high level enemies:
Idol of Slime - everything respawns as a slime when it dies
Crucible of Pain - furnace shrine for the enemy team
Idol of Fiery Vengeance - icy vengeance, but for the enemy, and with fire
Concussive Idol - all damage stuns
Vampiric Idol - all enemies lifesteal
General Changes:
The player now starts with a portal disruptor
Optimized many commonly used functions (thanks to community member Anotak for the ideas for these which came from his RiftOptimizer mod)
In particular, threat display (the t key) now goes much faster.
Added fast forward key. Defaults to backspace, sets speed to turbo for the current frame.
Fixed some bugs that came from trying to deal damage to dead targets
Fixed a bug where logging got doubled on reload.
Fixed crash that occurred when a Red Cyclops would bat a soul jar
Steam and discord overlays work in full-screen mode again (still cant work in native resolution mode)
Fixed Mordred song not playing if you reloaded a save file already at Mordred.
Fixed various tooltip typos and inconsistencies
Quakeport (the monster spell) can no longer render levels unnavigable
The game now waits until the save process has been completed to delete the old save
Fixed AI sometimes using breath weapons on tiles that did not hit their intended target
Enjoy!
-Dylan
