Early Access Release of TrinityS!

Dear Adventurers

Finally, we are pleased to announce the release of the Early Access version of TrinityS on April 28, 2022 at 12:00 JST!

The game is available in Japanese and English and supports online multiplayer for up to three players.

TrinityS sells for $14.99.

To celebrate the release of the Early Access version, a one-week-only sale is also being offered.

Now you can get it at a 20% discounted price!

The bundle, which includes the soundtrack released at the same time, is also on sale for a much lower price to celebrate its release!

Come play at TrinityS this weekend!