TrinityS update for 28 April 2022

Early Access Release of TrinityS!

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Dear Adventurers
Finally, we are pleased to announce the release of the Early Access version of TrinityS on April 28, 2022 at 12:00 JST!
The game is available in Japanese and English and supports online multiplayer for up to three players.

TrinityS sells for $14.99.
To celebrate the release of the Early Access version, a one-week-only sale is also being offered.
Now you can get it at a 20% discounted price!

The bundle, which includes the soundtrack released at the same time, is also on sale for a much lower price to celebrate its release!

Come play at TrinityS this weekend!

