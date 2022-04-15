Emperor's new patch

In the main version update, the emperor's new clothes were obtained as the same as other clothes by killing the enemy or reward, but after one night sleeping, I realized that when the player killed the enemy and obtained a new dress, which is the emperor's new dress, it means that the player didn't get anything and occupied an opportunity to obtain a new dress, which is very unreasonable.

Therefore, the emperor's new clothes will be automatically given in the camp if the player does not get them.