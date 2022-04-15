 Skip to content

Princess&Blade update for 15 April 2022

Emperor's new patch

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In the main version update, the emperor's new clothes were obtained as the same as other clothes by killing the enemy or reward, but after one night sleeping, I realized that when the player killed the enemy and obtained a new dress, which is the emperor's new dress, it means that the player didn't get anything and occupied an opportunity to obtain a new dress, which is very unreasonable.

Therefore, the emperor's new clothes will be automatically given in the camp if the player does not get them.

