Patch version 1.0.19

We've got one really significant new feature for 1.0.19 and a smattering of bug fixes; let's start with the feature:

-- you can now reduce visual quality in the game settings menu to boost performance! There are five supported levels of graphical fidelity reflecting steady gradations of quality as you step through: High, Medium, Med-Low, Low, and Potato.

High: sub-pixel morphological anti-aliasing, full texture resolution, and post-processing effects on.

Medium: quick and dirty anti-aliasing, full texture resolution, and post-processing effects on.

Med-Low: quick and dirty anti-aliasing, half texture resolution, and post-processing effects on.

Low: no anti-aliasing, half texture resolution, and post-processing effects off.

Potato: no anti-aliasing, 1/4 texture resolution, and post-processing effects off.

The game defaults to "High," which reflects the visuals in all versions prior to 1.0.19. Needless to say, the game looks much worse on the lowest settings, but hopefully these options should help folks experiencing performance issues on their machines.

-- cleaned up the golden "gleam" texture used on the title screen logo animation.

-- fixed: the shop interface could bug out if asked to load reserve supplies for a roster without any reserve supplies saved.

-- fixed: it was possible for the game to throw a null error when generating hobbies for the proc gen characters who join you after the caravan battle.

-- fixed: game AI would treat enemy counterattacks as dangerous when weighing moves with skills that prevent enemies from counterattacking.

-- fixed: it was possible for a character's on-death skill to become null, leading to a null error when the AI tried to evaluate it.

-- updated gamepad support for cut scene menus to account for multiple pages of buttons.

-- updated gamepad support for new settings on the settings screen.

-- fixed: hitting the cancel button on a gamepad during dialogue or when interacting with the new turn box would lock up the game.