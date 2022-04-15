4/14/2022 Update

In this small update we fixed several complications for players with Vive controllers from key bindings to correct weapon rotations along with some other core functionality. What was a previously frustrating experience is now more in line with how we intended the game to be played.

For everyone else we added some haptic feedback to guns when you shoot them. We just love charging batteries over here! In the menu there is an option to turn vibrations off completely, or just the gun vibrations, if you prefer to extend the life of your controllers.

Please standby for some larger announcements as we have been working on map changes/additions as well as creating new systems to not only help players find purpose as a new adventurer, but add new ways to fight the enemy too!

Changelog:

Added - An option to toggle the sprint mode for smooth locomotion users.

Added - An option to turn off controller vibrations that are produced by guns.

Fixed - Various holster issues when transitioning around in the world.

Fixed - A bug allowing the client player in multiplayer games to pick up the cannon on ships has been squashed.

Fixed - Steam VR players can pick up objects from afar more easily and melee weapons have been tilted forward more by default.