Almost a full year since we announced and three years in the making, The first episode of 'The Scorchfarer' is now available for everyone to enjoy. We hope you like it and support us to continue working on this project.

Please leave a review if you can, we want to know what you think of our work.

You will be able to purchase the OST on the 19th of this month, while the first episode artbook is going to be available very soon after the first episode release.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1617580/The_Scorchfarer/

Enjoy!