 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

The Scorchfarer update for 15 April 2022

The Scorchfarer is NOW AVAILABLE!

Share · View all patches · Build 8562299 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Almost a full year since we announced and three years in the making, The first episode of 'The Scorchfarer' is now available for everyone to enjoy. We hope you like it and support us to continue working on this project.

Please leave a review if you can, we want to know what you think of our work.

You will be able to purchase the OST on the 19th of this month, while the first episode artbook is going to be available very soon after the first episode release.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1617580/The_Scorchfarer/

Enjoy!

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.