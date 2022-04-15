Update 1.4.10.16

Hello Wild Friends

Hello everyone it is with great joy that we wish everyone a great easter to everyone, that for each person is given a sweet and special surprise, well in this period we added a special event of hunting the Hare she will be playable in the dlc and were added some AI that will be giving special things to those who hunt her

Animals

Starting next week we will be doing a balancing of the animals, for this we will join the whole community and then start the adjustments along with you to have a game better and more balanced and so we want to join the team together with the players to adjust each status of your favorite animal.

Hippopotamus

-Added Attack Buff on Hippopotamus.

-Added Baby, Juvie, SubAdult, Adult & Elder test.

-Start testing Hippo, over the course of time his status and gameplay can be changed for better gameplay.

Crocodile

-Changed V race now Crocodile does not gallop

Maps



AfricanMap

-Added Hares Event Spawns.

-Adjusted plant roots inside the Cave.

-Added Event in AfricaMap.

testLevel

-Added Easter Event.

-Added Hares Event Spawns.

Game

-We are working on the controls menu adjusting your keyboard configuration so there are no more problems when being modified.

-We will soon add the option to play with the controller.

Admin Panel

-We added all the animals to the admin panel list and their growth stages

You can now add

Females:

Babys, Juvies, Subs and Adults

Males

Babys, Juvies, Subs and Adults

Thank You All Very Much and Happy Easter!!!

High Brazil Studio.