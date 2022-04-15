 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Legendary Journeys update for 15 April 2022

Patch Notes: ea v0.3.3

Share · View all patches · Build 8561938 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

EA Release - 0.3.3 Notes

Developer Notes
Another small updated. This updates has Earth spell tomes displaying a dialog upon use. I'm going to try and push an update out after finishing a spell set. Hoping to do this weekly at minimum.
After the spells, I'll have the combat manuals to convert to this dialog version. Once that is complete, I'll be adding in an Oracle "system" to give hints on what to do next in the main quest if you get stuck or forget.

*ALERT - Save games may be broken with this update ALERT***

  • New - Earth Magic Tomes now display a dialog when attempting to use them like the spellbooks

Changed files in this update

Legendary Journeys Content Depot 1400261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.