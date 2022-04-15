Patch Notes: ea v0.3.3

EA Release - 0.3.3 Notes

Developer Notes

Another small updated. This updates has Earth spell tomes displaying a dialog upon use. I'm going to try and push an update out after finishing a spell set. Hoping to do this weekly at minimum.

After the spells, I'll have the combat manuals to convert to this dialog version. Once that is complete, I'll be adding in an Oracle "system" to give hints on what to do next in the main quest if you get stuck or forget.

*ALERT - Save games may be broken with this update ALERT***