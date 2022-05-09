Major Update and New Game Release!

Hi, everyone, GuiltyEva here.

Since the launch of the game in 2021, I've been gathering info from the players and thinking of ways to make the game better and more enjoyable.

An Easy Mode was frequently asked, so HERE IT IS.

The controls were sturdy, and players asked for more fluidity, so HERE IT IS.

Players were unhappy with the randomness of the pieces, so the system was improved and HERE IT IS.

People asked for a way to secure a piece for the next round, and HERE IT IS THE BREAK COMMAND.

Minor and obscure gameplay bugs have been reported, and the fixes ARE HERE.

All of this are here to celebrate the sequel: HARD BLOCK GIRLS - SEX LIFE



Check the page here

Launch: 05/11

I heavily suggest you to play the updated version with Easy mode, better controls, new BREAK feature and overaal better experience to finish all the levels and reveal the great art of the girls. All of that will be also on HBG-Sex Life too.