亿万恋人 Billionaire Lovers update for 14 April 2022

Achievement Problem Fixed

亿万恋人 Billionaire Lovers update for 14 April 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There was a problem with not unlocking the achievements, and it has been fixed.

If you could not unlock your achievements and want to retrieve them, please go to Main Title/Setting/Achievement Reset, and click on "Achievement Clear" and then "Achievement Sync". Now when you go back to the story, you may use Ctrl/Tab to skip the conversations and reach the achievement points.

Sorry for all the inconvenience and thank you for your patience! If you still meet a similar problem please let me know! twi@spa_otter

