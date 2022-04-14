Hey guys!

Thank you all for playing Secrets of the Temple this past month! As my earlier post has said, my wedding is in 7 days! :O!!! CRAZY! I promised that I would work on this game after the wedding, and this is still true! I wanted to release a newer build for y'all before things got too too crazy. So, without further ado, Here it is!!

THE STEAM BUILD - VERSION 2

What's changed?

-Implemented a Pause Menu!

----Escape will no longer automatically bring you back to the main menu of the game. Now you have options! You can save and reload, you can change your graphics settings (A lot of you were asking for this), and you can straight up quit the whole game right from the pause screen.

-Implemented a new obstacle: THE VINES

----Vines now block your way at certain points of the temple rendering passage impossible! Find the dagger hiding in the level somewhere to cut down those pesky plants!

That's it for this build! I said Level 4 would be ready too, but I'm still working on it for now. Enjoy these changes though! And let me know if you find any more bugs!!

Thanks again for playing Secrets of the Temple, I appreciate all of the feedback!

-Pigmy