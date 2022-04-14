We're gonna RUN THE WORLD with this weekend's deals!!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Promotion: SCRAMBLED EGGS - Water Island Rares & Epics available

There are so many limited-time Monsters available right now, it kind of feels like we're dealing with scrambled eggs! ALL Rares and Epics from Water Island are available to buy or breed on their respective Islands!

Promotion: BRACE OF CONEYS - Rare & Epic Blabbit available

Epic Blabbit has finally arrived to placate the paparazzi on Water Island and Seasonal Shanty... and Rare Blabbit has returned to make a quick 'buck'! Buy or breed these Special Seasonal Monsters and complete your collections!

Promotion: RUN THE WORLD - 50% OFF Werdos on Water Island

Who run the Monster World? The unstoppable duo of Parlsona and Maggpi, of course! Get both of these Werdos on Water Island for 50% OFF for a limited time!

Special Offer: Up to 100% MORE in ALL Currency packs

For a limited time, get up to 100% MORE in all packs of Diamonds, Coins, Treats and Keys. The more you get, the better the value!