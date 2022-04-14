 Skip to content

AI War 2 update for 14 April 2022

4.019 To Hack, Or Not To Hack

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New build! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:The_Final_Cycle#4.019_To_Hack.2C_Or_Not_To_Hack

This has a number of bugfixes and balance tweaks, a number of them centered around hacking.

The most critical thing from this build is a fix to a regression in the prior build that broke a lot of "hack for ships" type hacks. Sorry about that!

Other changes include making many of the hacks against Elderlings cheaper, and removing the ability to sabotage-hack the ultimate fortress at all (as Zeus notes on that one, "it should be slain in glorious combat, not with some cowardly sabotage hack."

Various other necromancer and templar balance tweaks are also now in place based on feedback.

More to come soon.
Enjoy!

